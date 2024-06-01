Real Madrid finally took the lead in the Champions League because of a strong near-post header from Dani Carvajal before Vinicius Jr. secured the win.

Borussia Dortmund faced off against Los Blancos at Wembley as they looked to complete their fairytale run to European glory.

Despite Real Madrid’s historical experience in the competition, the German side looked far more comfortable in the opening hour as they blitzed Carlo Ancelotti’s defence with lighting counterattacks.

Dortmund had several clear-cut chances to break the deadlock and were made pay when Carvajal headed home from a corner in the 73rd minute.

Madrid then stepped it up a gear, doubling their advantage minutes later when Jude Bellingham played Vinicius Jr. through with the Brazilian attacker cutely finishing into the bottom corner.

