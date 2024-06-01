Jude Bellingham heads into this Saturday’s Champions League final looking to round off what has been a stunning first season at the Bernabeu.

The English star has wasted no time adapting to the pressure of representing Real Madrid, hitting 23 goals and 12 assists across all competitions — including four goals and four assists in 10 Champions League outings.

Bellingham’s form has been a defining factor in helping Los Blancos reach Saturday’s showpiece at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund, while also winning the La Liga title with just one defeat.

Roberto Carlos makes Jude Bellingham comparison

The 20-year-old will undoubtedly be one of the key players Carlo Ancelotti turns to as Real Madrid attempt to unlock a Dortmund defence with tournament-best records for clean sheets (6) and goals conceded per match (0.8). Bellingham, of course, will be all too familiar with Dortmund; the club he left to join Madrid last summer.

And perhaps the stars are aligning. After all, this is Real Madrid’s No.5, playing in a Champions League final on British soil, against a German side. Sound familiar?

On this day, 2002: Zinedine Zidane scored *that* volley… One of the greatest ever goals in a Champions League final ? pic.twitter.com/XXowuodSBO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 15, 2018

It’s little wonder Bellingham is already drawing comparisons to Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, most recently from the Frenchman’s former teammate Roberto Carlos, who saw Zizou up close and personal in his prime.

“He plays like Zidane,” Carlos told talkSPORT of Bellingham, adding: “For this kind of player, there is no ceiling. He is one of the top players.”