Exclusive: “Let’s see” – Romano responds to Santiago Gimenez to Liverpool rumours

It’s been another successful season for Feyenoord’s Mexican striker, Santiago Gimenez.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old plundered 27 goals in 44 games for club and country as well as providing six assists across the campaign.

That’s the type of goalscoring from that would have European football’s elite clubs sitting up and taking notice, particularly if they were able to land the player for a reasonable transfer fee.

With his manager, Arne Slot, moving to Liverpool, there appears to have been rumours suggesting that Gimenez could well follow him to Anfield this summer.

Those have only been strengthened by the poor form and attitude of Darwin Nunez, who was caught on camera being the only player that refused to clap Jurgen Klopp onto the pitch during his presentation after his last Liverpool match.

Every player clapped as Klopp made his way through the guard of honour. All except one. The same player that couldn't have looked less interested during his final post-match team talk. pic.twitter.com/OypqO6Dolj — matt (@ynwamatt) May 19, 2024

There has been no official word on whether Slot is after his old front man or whether the player himself would be open to a move to Anfield, so transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has attempted to clarify the rumours.

“Despite Mexican TV apparently reporting that one of the first signings that Arne Slot intends to make for Liverpool is his old Feyenoord centre-forward, Santiago Gimenez, I don’t have this information so far,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Let’s see what Slot and Liverpool will decide to do, but I’m not aware of anything about that in terms of concrete talks.

“Also, it’s still all quiet around Darwin Nunez.”

The European Championship and Copa America complicate things slightly, in the sense that Slot won’t really have the chance to assess his striking priorities until everyone is back in for pre-season training.

Ideally, clubs would want to get any transfer business done not long after the window opens this summer, but that may not be possible.

Slot will surely want to get a good look at his players in training firstly, before making any decision one way or the other, and if he’s happy with what he has in situ, there’s no need to be spending Liverpool’s money in that area.

Both Mexico and Uruguay have just over three weeks before their Copa America campaigns begin, so Gimenez and Nunez have better things to attend to in the meantime than worrying about next season.