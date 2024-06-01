Liverpool defender Sepp Van den Berg has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old does not have a future at the Premier League club and he will need to move on in order to play regularly.

The young defender joined Liverpool back in 2019, but he has had three loan spells away from the club since then. It is evident that he is unlikely to be given first-team opportunities at the club and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

According to recent reports, Liverpool value the defender at £20 million and they are hoping to sell him permanently this summer. Clubs like Brentford, Southampton and Mainz are keen on securing his signature this summer.

However, the asking price could be a bit of a problem. The defender is in the final two years of his contract with the Premier League side and clubs will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price this summer.

Sepp van den Berg slams Liverpool

Van den Berg is frustrated with Liverpool’s demands for his services, and he has now hit out at the Premier League club for trying to hinder his future by asking unreasonable amounts of money for him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. It is evident that the relationship between the club and the player is fractured, and it is highly unlikely that there will be a way back for the defender at the club after his recent comments. Ideally, both parties should look to work out a solution that benefits them both.