Italian club Bologna believes that they can now sign Leicester City’s Victor Kristiansen after it was announced that Enzo Maresca would be leaving the club.

After a gruelling campaign in the Championship, the Foxes finished at the top of the league, just one point ahead of Ipswich Town, confirming automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Leicester City fans will be delighted to see their side bounce back immediately but will be slightly apprehensive after the latest news regarding Maresca.

There were some rumours during the final few weeks of the season that the Italian manager could depart the club regardless of their league finish, these rumours then became a reality with Maresca being announced as the new Chelsea boss this week.

As a result of this news, it has increased the likelihood of another departure away from the King Power Stadium with Serie A club Bologna reportedly more confident of securing a permanent move for Danish defender Kristiansen.

The 21-year-old joined the Italian club on a season-long loan deal last year and are hoping to secure a deal this summer.

According to a report from Quotidiano Sportivo Thiago Motta’s side is not willing to spend the £12.8 million which was initially discussed and is holding out for a price in the region of £7 million.