The race for Santiago Gimenez is becoming increasingly fierce judging by the latest swathe of reports.

Interest in the Mexican from Europe – whose contract expires in 2027 – is steadily increasing and approaches from multiple clubs have already been made.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal, from the English patch, are understood to be involved in the race for his services, according to sources close to CaughtOffside.

Premier League interest in Gimenez

Links to the Merseyside giants were almost inevitable after former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot traded life in Rotterdam for another port city in Liverpool. During talks between the Dutchman and the Reds, CaughtOffside has learned that the 23-year-old was among the former Feyenoord players discussed in terms of carrying Premier League potential.

Tottenham are thought to consider Gimenez a main target, with some scouts closely following his recent performances. Reports back have confirmed positive initial thoughts on the footballer as a potential option to strengthen Spurs’ forward line.

Arsenal are likewise expected to tend to their offensive department in the upcoming window. Though Gimenez’s name has popped up on the club’s shortlist, both Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee remain priority candidates for a summer switch.

European interest in Gimenez

Sources close to the No.29 have confirmed that interest in the Eredivisie hitman extends beyond England’s borders.

AC Milan are among the European outfits to have already approached the striker ahead of the summer window. The Italian giants admittedly don’t consider Gimenez a priority in the market as things currently stand, with Serhou Guirassy and Jonathan David at the top of their shortlist to replace Olivier Giroud.

Atletico Madrid, likewise, appreciate the Feyenoord star but don’t have the budget to compete for his services at this stage. Diego Simeone’s men also have other names at the top of their list, including Jonathan David, Alexander Sorloth and Artem Dovbyk.