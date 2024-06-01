Southampton set to sign third West Ham player after Downes and Ings

Southampton want to complete the signing of West Ham United defender Ben Johnson.

According to The Mirror, the newly promoted team wants to sign the West Ham defender, who will become a free agent at the start of next month.

The Saints are preparing for life in the Premier League and they want a defender who is experienced in the top flight.

Johnson can play in a number of different positions in the back line and his versatility is seen as a huge asset by Southampton manager Russell Martin.

The Saints manager wants to complete the signing of Flynn Downes on a permanent deal this summer after his successful loan spell with the Championship club, as per The Athletic.

Meanwhile, in order to bolster their attack, Southampton are expected to target Danny Ings with Che Adams expected to leave the club, according to talkSPORT.

Under new manager Julen Lopetegui, big changes are expected at the London Stadium this summer.

The club will be looking to offload the deadwood in order to raise funds for their transfer business.

Lopetegui is expected to receive the full backing of the club to make additions this summer as West Ham want to give the club a new identity after the departure of David Moyes.

West Ham defender will be a valuable addition to Saints

Johnson will add experience and depth to the Southampton squad as they get ready for the tough life of Premier League football.

The Saints are hoping to be clever in the transfer window in order to ensure their Premier League safety.

They have seen all the three promoted teams from last season get relegated this season and they will be hoping to avoid that.