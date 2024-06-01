Legendary midfielder Toni Kroos played his final career match in the UEFA Champions League final, and how fitting it was for him to play a huge part in yet another successful European campaign.

Real Madrid claimed their 15th European title with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. The victory, powered by second-half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr, underscored Real Madrid’s indomitable presence in European football.

Toni Kroos, in his final appearance for Real Madrid, delivered a precise corner into the heart of the Dortmund penalty area in the 74th minute.

Dani Carvajal, demonstrating excellent timing and positioning, rose above the defense to head the ball into the net, giving Real Madrid a crucial lead. It was a fitting contribution from Kroos, whose playmaking prowess has been instrumental for Los Blancos over the years.

In the 85th minute, Vinicius Jr sealed the victory for Real Madrid with a moment of individual brilliance. Picking up the ball on the left wing, he dribbled past two Dortmund defenders with his trademark speed and flair before slotting the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper. The young Brazilian’s goal sparked jubilant celebrations among the Madrid faithful and effectively ended any hopes of a Dortmund comeback.

Toni Kroos ends his career with another Champions League trophy for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s 15th European title is a testament to their enduring excellence in European competitions. The club’s history is rich with memorable victories, and this latest triumph adds another glorious chapter.

Kroos will end his illustrious career with six UEFA Champions League titles (one with Bayern Munich) to his name to add to his four La Liga titles, three Bundesliga trophies, and of course a World Cup winners medal.

Real Madrid players lifted Toni Kroos in front of the fans after winning the Champions League in his final-ever match for the club. An all-time great ? pic.twitter.com/MmoKZPFWy0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 1, 2024

Kroos got up close and personal with the Los Blancos faithful as he bids farewell to his playing career.