Tottenham Hotspur are considering a summer move for the Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards.

According to a report from Football London, Tottenham are weighing up a move for the 25-year-old and the player is keen on a return to his former club.

The winger is reportedly valued at £15 million, but Tottenham will be able to sign him for a more reasonable price because of a sell-on clause included in his contract. Tottenham can sign him for just £9.75m and Edwards could prove to be a major bargain at that price.

It is no surprise that Spurs need a quality winger who can operate on either flank and chip in with goals and flair. Edwards certainly fits the profile and he knows the club well. He could come in and make an immediate impact.

Marcus Edwards would improve Spurs

The 25-year-old will feel he has unfinished business at Spurs and he will look to make his mark at the North London club if the move goes through. Edwards will be a value-for-money signing for the Londoners and they should look to get the deal done. In addition to that, his arrival will boost the homegrown numbers within the squad as well.

Tottenham have an exciting squad with a lot of potential. With a few intelligent additions this summer, they might be able to compete for trophies and secure Champions League qualification.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign the 25-year-old in the coming weeks.

Edwards has 15 goal contributions in all competitions and he has the qualities to do well in the Premier League. For the reported price, he would be a no-risk addition with a huge potential upside. Spurs should look to secure his signature soon. Improving the attacking unit should be one of their priorities this summer.