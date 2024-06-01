Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are now prepared to sell the player for a fee of around £40 million, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay up. They could use a versatile playmaker like Gibbs-White and the 24-year-old could be a key player for them.

Tottenham have been overly dependent on James Maddison for goals and creativity from the central areas. The Englishman needs more support and Gibbs-White could share the creative burden with him. He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add creativity, flair, drive and goals to the side.

Tottenham will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and they need a deeper squad in order to deal with the increased number of fixtures. They will need to add more quality during the summer transfer window if they want to do well across multiple competitions next season.

Morgan Gibbs-White would improve Tottenham

The Nottingham Forest midfielder would be a quality acquisition in the short term as well as the long-term. He is capable of making an instant impact at the North London club and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience experience. The 24-year-old will be tempted to join a big club like Tottenham and he will look to push for trophies with them.

He has proven his quality in the English top flight with Nottingham Forest and joining a big club will only help him perform at the higher level. The midfielder has the physical and technical attributes to do well in European football and his style of play should be a good fit for Tottenham’s high intensity attacking style as well.