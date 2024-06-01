This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

—

Vini Jr. and Jadon Sancho to light up Wembley

This evening it’s the big one! The Champions League final from Wembley, and what a fantastic game in prospect.

Both sides seem relaxed and ready for the game, and I expect Vinicius and Sancho to be the two main faces of this game, for sure.

But I’m also super curious to see Courtois back after so long, that will be special.

I’m not good at predictions but… I feel it will go to extra time!

Not long now until Mbappe announcement

It’s a crucial weekend for the Kylian Mbappe deal because Real Madrid are working on everything in terms of an announcement being made after the Champions League final.

Let me confirm one crucial point from Real Madrid sources and also sources close to the player… the message on his salary is very clear. Kylian Mbappe’s fixed salary will be absolutely in the same range as other stars at the club like Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Jr.

It will not be anywhere close to the salary he had on the table from Madrid two years ago. That’s absolutely confirmed.

Of course what’s going to make the difference is his image rights. He will own a good part of the image rights in the agreement, but don’t forget the signing fee of over €100m, split over the five years of his contract.

We are just waiting on the formal steps and then guys, it’s gonna be time for the big reveal.

Nothing yet on Santiago Gimenez to Liverpool rumours

Despite Mexican TV apparently reporting that one of the first signings that Arne Slot intends to make for Liverpool is his old Feyenoord centre-forward, Santiago Gimenez, I don’t have this information so far.

Let’s see what Slot and Liverpool will decide to do, but I’m not aware of anything about that in terms of concrete talks.

Also, it’s still all quiet around Darwin Nunez.

Luis Guilherme talks going well for West Ham but Fabricio Bruno deal on verge of collapse

West Ham are pulling out all the stops this summer already, and talks are advanced with Palmeiras’ brilliant 18-year-old, Luis Guilherme.

In Brazil, however, you always have to be careful until the deal is sealed, even when it seems that talks are going very well.

A deal for Fabricio Bruno was all done with the Hammers too, but it’s collapsing now because of an issue with personal terms.

No final decision from Spurs on Ivan Toney… yet

Although it’s expected that Tottenham will sign a striker this summer, there’s no concrete update yet on Ivan Toney, despite reports.

He might be one of the strikers being considered at Spurs but no final decision on their top target has been made yet.

Tottenham’s priority was to decide what to do with Timo Werner, and now they will move into next targets.

Man United’s priority is a permanent move for Mason Greenwood

Let me be clear guys, Man United want to sell Mason Greenwood.

Another loan would only be possible if they can’t find a solution on a permanent deal. Their priority is to sell the player.

There’s interest in him from Spain, England, Germany and also Italy but at the moment I’m not aware of talks with Borussia Dortmund or Atlético Madrid.

Palace pushing for Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham, a really, really talented player at Sunderland, could be one to watch in the summer. He’ll be at Wembley to see his brother, Jude, in the Champions League final before he will decide on his future – and there are several possibilities.

From what I’m hearing, Crystal Palace are really pushing to make it happen. Oliver Glasner has done an incredible job since he joined the club.

Now Dougie Freedman, the director who had a proposal from Newcastle to be the replacement for Dan Ashworth and then decided to stay at Palace, is working hard to bring Jobe Bellingham to the club.

It all depends on the player.

Chelsea’s Armando Broja already considering other opportunities

There’s a lot of movement around Armando Broja at Chelsea, and a lot going on with Enzo Maresca too. The manager is set sign his contract until 2029, with an option for a further season, so now it’s time to prepare the contracts, check them, review them more fully and then pay the compensation fee.

His arrival is not expected to change the future of Armando Broja who is returning to Chelsea from Fulham but who is still expected to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

He’s already considering opportunities at home and abroad, with Monaco taking a keen interest in signing him.

Chelsea need to make a profit, and given that he’s an academy product, any monies received would go straight towards Financial Fair Play.

Chelsea ready to talk to Dortmund on Maatsen

Sticking with Chelsea, Ian Maatsen is not part of the Dutch national team because after the incredible, fantastic second part of the season he had on loan with Borussia Dortmund, he is playing at Wembley in the Champions League final.

It’s important to say that Chelsea are prepared to listen to the first proposal from Dortmund after the final has been played.

He has a release clause of £35m but Dortmund will try to negotiate to lower the price. Let’s see if they can find common ground with Chelsea.

Antonio Conte ready for Napoli test

Antonio Conte as new Napoli head coach, here we go! Agreement has been reached on every detail including add-ons, fixed salary, image rights and staff members.

Conte will sign the contract valid until June 2027, documents approved.

Huge for Napoli who will soon announce their new, fantastic appointment. No wonder their fans are buzzing.

Milan haven’t put a price tag on Theo Hernández

Despite suggestions to the contrary in the Italian media, there has been no price tag fixed for Theo Hernández.

It’s not true.

AC Milan have not received any bids so far, and in case they receive proposals, we will see their reaction – but they are not putting Theo up for sale.

Multiple clubs want free agent Memphis Depay

Now we have the official confirmation that Memphis Depay will leave Atlético Madrid as a free agent. He’s in very good condition, both mentally and physically, so the idea is for the player to try a new experience.

He has many possibilities in Europe and abroad, but he only wants to focus now on his physical condition, and focus too on the Euros before deciding his next club.

He was not under contract in 2025, only until the end of June. Then there was an option to extend his contract automatically, based on a certain number of appearances, but that target was not reached.

Keep an eye on him because for sure he’s going to be one of the names to watch in the summer transfer window.