Video: “He’s too expensive” – Man United’s Jadon Sancho might not join Dortmund permanently

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United ace, Jadon Sancho, has enjoyed a spectacular loan move to Borussia Dortmund, and on Saturday night will have the chance to become a Champions League winner.

His parent club scraped into the Europa League thanks to a brilliant FA Cup final win over Man City last weekend, a win masterminded by Erik ten Hag.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United’s Mason Greenwood set for summer tug-of-war as potential new club emerges
Exclusive: “He might be…” – Fabrizio Romano’s intriguing Ivan Toney update with Tottenham ready to sign a striker
“Talks are advanced” – Fabrizio Romano has exciting update for West Ham fans

The Dutchman famously fell out with Sancho earlier in the campaign which led to his loan, but even if ten Hag is sacked because of United’s poor form across the season, a Sancho return to Old Trafford seems unlikely.

However, Dortmund apparently can’t afford to sign him permanently, so there could be some more twists and turns in this saga to come.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Erik ten Hag Jadon Sancho Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.