Video: “He’s too expensive” – Man United’s Jadon Sancho might not join Dortmund permanently

Man United ace, Jadon Sancho, has enjoyed a spectacular loan move to Borussia Dortmund, and on Saturday night will have the chance to become a Champions League winner.

His parent club scraped into the Europa League thanks to a brilliant FA Cup final win over Man City last weekend, a win masterminded by Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman famously fell out with Sancho earlier in the campaign which led to his loan, but even if ten Hag is sacked because of United’s poor form across the season, a Sancho return to Old Trafford seems unlikely.

However, Dortmund apparently can’t afford to sign him permanently, so there could be some more twists and turns in this saga to come.

"It's too expensive" Sky Germany's Jesco von Eichmann says Borussia Dortmund can't afford to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United on a permanent deal as things stand ?? pic.twitter.com/twcD4tOX3a — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 31, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports News