Jude Bellingham described winning the Champions League as the best night of his life but there was also cause for celebration for him mum Denise.

Bellingham capped off a brilliant debut season for the Spanish giants by getting his hands on the Champions League, to add to the La Liga title won earlier in the season.

The 20-year-old has been instrumental to Real Madrid’s success this campaign following his move from Dortmund last summer, and will be hoping for more success with England at the Euros in Germany this summer.

In the aftermath of the celebrations Bellingham put his winners medal round his mum’s neck and led her onto the pitch before making a beeline for Mourinho who was working as a pundit for TNT Sports.

Bellingham went over to the former Madrid manager to ask if he would have a picture with his star struck mum, to which he duly obliged with the midfielder tasked with the taking the photo.

It was a night to remember for Denise who also got her son’s match worn shirt from the final.

In the footage Bellingham can be heard apologising to Mourinho saying his mum has fancied for him years!

Watch: Mourinho has a photo with Bellingham’s mum