(Video) Watch Nacho lead Real Madrid players in lifting the Champions League at Wembley

It was another brilliant evening for Real Madrid in the Champions League as they beat Borussia Dortmund to win their 15th European title.

Late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior gave Carlo Ancelotti’s side a 2-0 win at Wembley, despite a poor first half showing, with Dortmund inches from taking the lead after Niclas Fullkrug struck the post.

The win means Real Madrid finish the season with a La Liga and Champions League double, as Ancelotti won his fifth Champions League title, the most by a coach ever.

In a break from usual Wembley tradition Madrid were presented with the famous trophy on the pitch rather than taking the traditional walk up the Wembley steps.

Captain Nacho lifted the trophy before wild celebrations ensured with confetti and fireworks going off, a fitting end for the side with the most European Cups in history.

Watch: Real Madrid lift the Champions League

