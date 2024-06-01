Since the UEFA Champions League was first established only three players have received a red card during a final.

Those players are Jens Lehmann (for Arsenal vs Barcelona in 2006), Didier Drogba (for Chelsea vs Manchester United in 2008) and Juan Cuadrado (for Juventus vs Real Madrid in 2017).

But many fans believe that Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was fortunate not to join that list during the 2024 final on Saturday night.

Vinicius was shown a yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic in the 35th minute following a foul on Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

The Brazilian then risked being given a second yellow shortly before half-time when he appeared to dive following a challenge by Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.

Schlotterbeck got a yellow for complaining over this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q6b5bEPKQC — Elias (@FailComps_) June 1, 2024

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist described Vinicius as “a very lucky boy” during TNT Sports‘ live coverage of the final.

Jose Mourinho agreed with McCoist during TNT’s half-time analysis. “It’s a dive,” said the Special One.

Meanwhile, ex-England forward Chris Sutton said on BBC Sport: “Mats Hummels does go to ground but he is a yard off him.

“It is a dive from Vinicius Junior. He is better than that. Borussia Dortmund have a right to feel hard done by there.”