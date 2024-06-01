West Ham move forward in deal to sign £25m Brazil star

West Ham are reportedly in contact with Palmeiras to sign young Brazilian attacker Luis Guilherme in the summer window.

After an overall disappointing season in London, Hammers fans will be looking optimistically ahead to the summer months as they anticipate a major shake-up in the squad.

With Julen Lopetegui now holding the reins at the club, there is expected to be a lot of movement with several key areas of the squad already identified as priorities.

At the top of this list is the forward department with the club’s depth in attacking areas being exploited throughout the season due to injuries.

The addition of Mohammed Kudus has been a revelation for the club with the former Ajax winger hitting the ground running in the Premier League but lacks depth behind him.

The Hammers seem to be on the hunt for another versatile attacker capable of playing on either side and are reportedly in talks with Palmerias to sign 18-year-old Guilherme.

According to a report from the Guardian, the attacker is valued at around £25 million and was identified by the club’s sporting director Tim Steidten.

The 18-year-old would be a great addition to the squad and will certainly not be the last with the Hammers expected to have a very busy window.

