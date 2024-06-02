Leeds United prepared to let 30-year-old defender leave

Diego Llorente could depart Leeds again in the summer as the club reportedly have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ struck up with Roma.

After a typical gruelling season in the Championship, Leeds heartbreakingly missed out on promotion back up to the Premier League after losing 1-0 against Southampton in the play-off final.

As the dust settles after that devastating result, Daniel Farke must now turn his attention ahead to the summer window as he prepares to bolster his squad so that they don’t put themselves in a position to fall short again.

Although many fans will be excited about incoming transfers, the club are expected to offload several players including defender Llorente.

The Spanish international spent last season out on loan with Serie A side Roma where he became a staple for the side, featuring in 42 games throughout the campaign.

The 30-year-old was so impressive that the club reportedly want to keep him with Daniele De Rossi a big fan of his.

According to a report from Il Tempo via Leeds United News, Llorente wants to remain at Roma with the report claiming that both clubs have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’.

The Spanish defender arrived at Elland Road in 2020 for a reported £18 million but failed to live up to the price tag with his future at Leeds United completely up in the air.