Gareth Southgate gives injury update ahead of England friendly

Gareth Southgate has issued an update on the England squad ahead of their international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night.

With the start of the European Championships just under two weeks away, fans will turn their attention to the current fitness of the England squad as they gear up for the tournament.

Coming off the back of a full season, many international teams are hit by injury issues and the Three Lions are no different as several players race back to full fitness.

There are currently three players in Southgate’s squad who are on the recovery road after slight injuries near the end of their club campaigns.

Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw alongside Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon who picked up an ankle injury during the final game of the season against Brentford.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s friendly, Southgate revealed the current fitness status of all three players.

“All are progressing well, so we’re pleased with the progress they’ve made,” Southgate said when asked about Maguire and Shaw via the Independent.

“I think Anthony has a good chance to be available for Friday. The other two a bit more unlikely, but we will just see how quickly they can go really.”

England kicks off their European Championships on the Sunday when they face off against Serbia at 8 pm.