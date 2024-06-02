The Italian club have reportedly made Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior a priority in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Polish defender joined the Gunners on a permanent move from Spezia in January 2023 for a reported £20 million with Mikel Arteta a big admirer of the versatile defender.

But Kiwior struggled to immediately break into the starting eleven with many fans questioning the transfer as a whole especially when he was overlooked to replace the injured William Saliba with Rob Holding instead fulfilling this role.

Despite his rough start to life in North London, Kiwior gradually adapted to the Premier League and played a crucial role in Arsenal’s incredible season, stepping in at left-back over Oleksander Zinchenko.

But with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber earmarked for that position going forward, questions about the 24-year-old’s future at the club have been raised.

AC Milan interested in Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior

Italian side AC Milan have been long-term admirers of Kiwior’s and according to a report from Foot Mercato, have made him a priority signing this summer.

The Rossoneri made a previous approach to sign the defender but were swiftly turned away by the Gunners and are hoping that their next attempt will be more successful.

Kiwior’s capability to play both as a centre-back and a left-back while possessing the ability to step up into the middle of the park alongside his experience already in the Italian league makes him a desirable profile for Stefano Pioli’s side.