Exclusive: Enzo Maresca approves first Chelsea signing, Man Utd were offered star but focusing on alternative

Chelsea’s new manager Enzo Maresca has approved the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources close to the club have informed CaughtOffside that Adarabioyo is closing in on completing his move to Stamford Bridge, despite having also had the chance to join numerous other clubs, most notably Newcastle United.

The Magpies made a firm approach for Adarabioyo but never finalised the deal, and now Chelsea are closing in on hijacking the move, with the 26-year-old expected to join on a three-year contract after positive talks.

Having come to the end of his contract at Fulham, Adarabioyo was seemingly offered to a number of clubs in the Premier League and abroad, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and AC Milan.

Man Utd are in the market for a defender this summer, but CaughtOffside have been told that their priority remains a move for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, provided his asking price comes down.

Adarabioyo transfer: Free agent set to join Chelsea over Man Utd and Arsenal

Sources have also told CaughtOffside that Arsenal were also offered Adarabioyo but have chosen to focus on younger players in defence, including Antonio Silva, Leny Yoro and Ousmane Diomande.

Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato is also on Arsenal’s list, as we’ve previously been told by columnists Fabrizio Romano and Charles Watts.

Marc Guehi could also be a name to watch for Arsenal, with the Crystal Palace centre-back’s future having looked in doubt for some time, with others such as Chelsea and Man Utd also previously showing an interest.

Now, however, with Adarabioyo joining Chelsea, and United focusing on Branthwaite, it remains to be seen if Guehi will still be a likely option for either of those clubs.

Adarabioyo impressed at Fulham last season and looks a smart signing on a free, even if some Chelsea fans might’ve preferred a big name and more high cost purchase.