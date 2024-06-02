Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into how Chelsea beat Newcastle United to the signing of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 26-year-old has impressed during his time at Craven Cottage, and it’s little surprise to see a lot of interest in him this summer after his contract expired, making him a free agent.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Adarabioyo was in advanced talks over joining Newcastle, though it was never quite a done deal, allowing Chelsea to hijack the move.

The Blues now look set to sign the former England Under-21 international, with the west London giants able to convince him with their project.

Even if Chelsea haven’t been at their best lately, it seems clear they’re still a tempting destination for a lot of the best players, even if Newcastle are also trying to compete with teams like that.

Adarabioyo transfer: Chelsea hijack Newcastle deal

Discussing the Adarabioyo saga, which now seems to be nearing its conclusion, Romano said: “Chelsea are about to sign a new centre-back with the free transfer of Tosin Adarabioyo. A verbal agreement has been reached, and documents will be signed next week after his medical tests if everything goes to plan.

“Newcastle were close to signing the defender, who is a free agent after deciding to leave Fulham, but the deal was never done. They were one step away, but it was never a done deal in terms of things being signed, it was just advanced talks. Chelsea have been able to convince him on their long term project, the vision, and Enzo Maresca’s ideas were also shared during their conversations.

“So, Adarabioyo has accepted their proposal as deal will be completed next week. It looks like smart business by Chelsea, in my opinion, as they sign a proven Premier League player on a free, someone with experience but not old, so a good long-term option and a smart first signing for new manager Enzo Maresca.

“There was interest from a lot of other clubs, not just Newcastle – back in January AC Milan were also showing an interest, and also other clubs around Europe.”