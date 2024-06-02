Arsenal submit bid for striker as Mikel Arteta eyes statement signing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is prioritising a move for a striker in the summer.

The Gunners were beaten to the Premier League title by Manchester City again after competing till the last game of the season.

In order to go one step forward, the club feels adding an attacker to the team would help them end the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Arsenal have identified RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko as a potential summer signing.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have put in an offer to buy Sesko.

The Gunners are hopeful that the sum, which is estimated to be about €55 million (£46.8 million), would be approved.

Given that Sesko’s release clause is now set at €65 million (£55.4 million), it is quite unlikely that the German team will accept the offer.

A report in The Mirror has claimed that the attacker is open to joining Arsenal this summer.

Sesko’s impressive track record speaks for itself, but what really grabs attention are his striking physical attributes.

The Slovenian, who is two-footed and has a great change of pace, was inspired by Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he was younger due to his height and physique, but he has also been compared to Erling Haaland.

The 6’5″ attacker also possesses qualities that will thrill Gunners supporters, who will be excited by the thought that Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka will be feeding him next season.

Arsenal need an out and out striker in the team

He can add goals, physicality and pace to the Arsenal attack, something they lacked with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah upfront.

The Gunners had to use Kai Havertz as a false nine last season and even though he performed considerably well in that position, the need to sign a proper number nine cannot be underestimated.

Arsenal have all positions covered in their squad but a new striker can unlock the true potential of the team next season.