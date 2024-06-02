Arsenal are considering a summer move for AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, according to reports.

The Gunners fell agonisingly short in the Premier League title race last season, missing out by two points to Manchester City, and will be looking to strengthen their squad to ensure they don’t suffer the same fate next season.

Mikel Arteta will be under huge pressure to bring the league title to the Emirates next season, as well as trying to win an elusive first Champions League.

Arsenal eye move for Youssouf Fofana

Arsenal will need to add quality to their squad this summer if they are to knock City off their perch, and have been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who has a reported release clause of £55m.

The Gunners may also look to strengthen in midfield given Fabio Viera is likely to leave, whilst their are concerns over the fitness of Thomas Partey.

HITC report that Arsenal are interested in Monaco midfielder Fofana, and have been looking at the 25-year-old for two years.

The reports adds the Gunners have reached out to Fofana’s representatives and his club Monaco as they consider a move for the Frenchman.

The France international has just one year remaining on his current contract and it’s believed Monaco are willing to do business this summer.

However, it’s not just Arsenal who are interested in Fofana, and HITC add AC Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all keeping a close eye on his situation.

Arsenal have been linked with moves for a number of other midfielders including Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, Everton’s Amadou Onana and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Fofana is currently preparing for the Euros with the Frenchh squad, and it remains to be seen if his future will be sorted before or after the tournament, with the chances of it being resolved during slim.