Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United keen on 10-goal PL star valued at £60m

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from the West Midlands club.

Clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder who has had an impressive campaign with Aston Villa this season. The midfielder picked up 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions and the top clubs are keen on securing his services.

According to Calciomercato.it, bidding for the midfielder could start from £60 million and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Aston Villa midfielder and he could prove to be the ideal partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park. The Brazilian would improve them immensely and he could prove to be a major upgrade on Thomas Partey.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they failed to sign one of their top targets Moises Caicedo last summer and they are still searching for a quality holding midfielder. The Aston Villa star would be the ideal fit for the Reds.

Douglas Luiz might want to join a big club

At Manchester United, they will need to start planning for the future and Casemiro has been quite underwhelming this season. The Brazilian will have to be replaced and Luiz could be the ideal acquisition.

The 26-year-old will want to compete at the highest level and joining big clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United will be quite attractive for him. It would be a huge step up for him.

However, he has a contract with the West Midlands club until 2026 and Aston Villa are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. They will not want to lose a key player like him anytime soon. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.