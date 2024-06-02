Arsenal make enquiry for £17m-rated La Liga ace on Liverpool and Man United radar

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Arsenal have already made enquiries about the talented young defender and he will cost around £17 million this summer. The 19-year-old is highly-rated across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him.

Barcelona are looking to get rid of some of the players in order to raise funds and balance the books. They will be prepared to sell the talented young defender this summer and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can win the race for his signature.

Clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United have been monitoring his progress as well, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an offer to try and sign the 19-year-old in the coming weeks. The highly-rated central defender is versatile and enough to operate as a left back as well. Arsenal could certainly use more depth in the central defensive unit and the 19-year-old would be a quality long-term acquisition.

Liverpool and Man United could use Mikayil Faye

Liverpool will need to replace Joel Matip who is out of contract at the club and the Barcelona defender certainly fits the profile. He is versatile enough to operate in multiple roles and the Reds could nurture him into a quality first team player. Similarly, Manchester United will have to replace Raphael Varane.

All three clubs have the financial muscle to pay the reported £17 million asking price and it remains to be seen where the young defender ends up. The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in England could be an attractive proposition for the young player and he will look to continue his development with regular football next year.