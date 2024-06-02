Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners have a strong interest in the Brazilian midfielder who is available for £100 million this summer. However, his release clause will have to be triggered before June 30th and the Gunners are now facing a race against time.

Apparently, Arsenal will not be able to get the deal done within that timeframe and therefore the midfielder is now likely to continue at Newcastle next season as well.

The Gunners need a quality central midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and Bruno Guimaraes would have been the ideal partner for Declan Rice. He is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could have improved his arsenal immensely.

Signing a quality central midfielder should be a top priority for the Gunners during the summer transfer window and Arsenal have been linked with players like Martin Zubimendi as well.

It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually. Arsenal spent a substantial amount of money on Rice last summer and the England international has been phenomenal for them. It will be interesting to see if they can pull off another marquee signing to complete their midfield unit for the foreseeable future.

Arsenal need Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal will need top class signings in order to match up to Manchester City once again. They have missed out on the title narrowly in consecutive seasons now and they will be desperate to win the league title next year.

Someone like Bruno Guimaraes could have made a huge difference for them in the midfield.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian midfielder will be disappointed if the move to Arsenal does not work out this summer. He will want to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to play for clubs like Arsenal can be hard to turn down.