Italian sports outlet Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Victor Osimhen, the star striker for Napoli, believes Arsenal will express their interest in signing him during the summer transfer window. This speculation arises despite the fact that the Gunners have not yet officially registered any interest in the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen, 25, has become one of the most sought-after forwards in European football. After an impressive season back in 2022/23 with Napoli, where his goals were instrumental in securing the Serie A title.

He hinted back in January that he had made a decision regarding his future. This has since fueled widespread rumours about a potential move away from Naples.

Premier League clubs are reportedly circling, with Osimhen himself expecting an approach from Arsenal in the coming weeks. Such a transfer would be a significant move for both the player and the club, as Arsenal look to bolster their attacking options and add a natural finisher and box player to their ranks.

Arsenal to splash cash to land Victor Osimhen?

Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is expected to demand the full €130 million (£110.7 million) release clause stipulated in Osimhen’s contract. This high price reflects Osimhen’s value and the impact he has had at Napoli. Despite this hefty fee, the forward’s performance has justified such a valuation, making him an attractive prospect for top-tier clubs.

Recently, there were discussions about a possible swap deal with Chelsea, involving Romelu Lukaku. However, these negotiations have since fallen through, leaving the door open for other clubs to make their move.

While Arsenal’s interest in Osimhen is yet to be formally declared, the club’s need for a prolific striker is evident. Adding a player of Osimhen’s caliber would significantly enhance their attacking threat. Mikel Arteta’s side has shown considerable improvement, but the addition of a top striker could be the key to competing for major titles