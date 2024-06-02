Aston Villa ace wants out but Monchi wants two players in return

Aston Villa could be in line to lose one of their most important players in the summer transfer window.

However, they would get two players in return if the deal is completed.

Under Unai Emery, the Premier League club managed to qualify for the Champions League by finishiing in the top four.

Their transfer business this summer will be done with one eye on the Champions League next season as Villa aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Emery has taken the team to the next level by unlocking the true potential of the players during his time at Villa Park.

They are set to kick off their summer transfer business by completing the signing of midfielder Ross Barkley, according to Football Insider.

As far as outgoings are concerned, midfielder Douglas Luiz has decided to leave the club, according to reports from Italy, relayed by Sport Witness.

The midfielder wants to leave the Premier League club and he has been offered to Italian giants Juventus.

The Old Lady are set to lose midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer and they are planning to sign a replacement of the midfielder.

However, what makes the report from Italy surprising is that it mentions the price-tag set for Luiz by Villa is £34m.

The Premier League club would ask for much more than that for the player who commanded their midfield with authority in the 2023-24 season.

With two years left on his current deal at the club, Aston Villa would want much more than the figure mentioned in the report for the midfielder.

The Brazilian was a key factor in the successful season Villa had and losing him would be a huge blow to Emery.

Aston Villa have eyes on two Juve players

In case if the deal progresses, Villa Sporting Director Monchi is keen to bring two Juventus players to Villa Park.

Midfielder Weston McKennie and youngster Matias Soule are being considered by Monchi to make part of the deal.

Luiz has earned the respect at the Premier League club and it would not be unfair to say that he is one of the best in his position in the league.

Villa would be making a huge mistake if they let the midfielder leave the club, who scored nine goals and provided five assists in the Premier League last season.