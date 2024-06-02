Atletico Madrid offer future hope to Man United outcast looking for a move

Mason Greenwood is heading out of Manchester United in a permanent move this summer.

He impressed on his loan spell at Getafe in Spain and a number of clubs are now interested in signing him.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid want to sign the Man United attacker.

Greenwood is set to return to Man United after his season-long loan with Getafe ends. But there’s no guarantee about his future at Old Trafford.

In 36 appearances in all competitions, the 22-year-old recorded 10 goals and 6 assists, including 8 goals and 6 assists in 33 La Liga games.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and several clubs are looking to complete his signature this summer.

The player won the Spanish club’s player of the season award and with Atletico showing interest in signing him, he could move back to La Liga next season.

Jones told GiveMeSport:

“He’s enjoyed life in Madrid so far and Getafe has been good for him so it is understandable that an environment like that is going to continue to get the best out of him and why there would be considerations about wanting to continue in La Liga. Atletico Madrid are definitely in the picture here, so I would take any progress around that situation seriously.

“From a Manchester United perspective, a sale is obviously a big opportunity for them, especially as he’s a homegrown player. They need funds to reinvest this summer and it makes sense they would be putting feelers out to engage new interest.

“Borussia Dortmund is not an option that I see as likely at the moment but I still can not see a way Greenwood plays for United again, and to be honest I can’t see him playing in the Premier League any time soon. So the club have to remain receptive to how this pans out and being in Madrid seems most logical.”

Man United are reportedly opposed to another loan since, in accordance with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, selling Greenwood this summer would be pure profit.

The attacker is attracting interest from the Premier League as well, although it is highly unlikely that the Red Devils will permit him to sign for a rival English team.

Mason Greenwood has no future at Man United

Man United’s decision in the upcoming weeks will be very important, but one thing that is certain is that Greenwood’s talent is still highly valued around Europe, and many clubs will be closely following his next move.

A move away from Old Trafford will help revive his career again after he was involved in controversies at the Premier League club.

Greenwood would be hoping to put his past behind him and fulfill the early promise he had shown in his career.