Aurelien Tchouameni insists he will ‘be ready’ for this summer’s European Championships despite missing the Champions League final with Real Madrid.

The French midfielder was named on the bench as Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley on Saturday to win their record 15th Champions League title, but didn’t make it to the pitch.

Tchouameni now hasn’t featured at all since Madrid’s 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final second-leg on May 8th, struggling with a stress fracture to his metatarsal.

The injury left Tchouameni’s participation at Euro 2024 in doubt but, speaking following Saturday’s showpiece in London, the former Monaco man insisted he will be fit to feature in Germany.

“It’s ok. I’ll be ready,” Tchouameni responded when asked by Canal+ if he’ll be fit for the Euros (via Get Football News France).

How important is Tchouameni to France’s Euro 2024 hopes?

Despite being just 24 years old, Tchouameni already boasts an incredible pedigree on the international stage.

The midfielder has 31 senior caps to his name for France, scoring three goals along the way. His greatest moment came as he opened the scoring in Les Bleus‘ 2-1 win over England in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

France went on to reach the final of that competition before eventually losing to Argentina on penalties, but Tchouameni already has an international winners’ medal in his collection as part of the squad that won the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League.

Prior to Saturday’s Champions League final, France boss Didier Deschamps said of Tchouameni: “He is following protocol and I am not concerned about him being fit. It is too tight for Saturday. We know what he’s been doing and we know what he’s doing ahead of the final and then it will be easier to evaluate once he’s with us.”