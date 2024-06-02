Barcelona are in contention to sign dominant Aston Villa star

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian has been one of Unai Emery’s best players at the club and the midfielder was a key component of the team as they managed to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

According to a report from TuttoJuve, the La Liga giants are in strong contention to sign the Premier League midfielder.

The report was discussing Juventus’ interest in the former Manchester City midfielder.

At the heart of Emery’s midfield, Luiz was responsible for noteworthy performances throughout the season at Villa Park.

Since 2019, Luiz has been a member of the Aston Villa team. Although he has improved greatly over the years, the Brazil international appears to have reached a new level of performance in the last 18 months.

The latest interest from Barcelona in the services of the midfielder comes as a huge blow to Arsenal, who admire the Aston Villa midfielder, according to The Standard.

The midfielder is highly regarded by the Midlands club, who value the player at £100m, as per The Daily Mail.

Luiz can make some crucial interceptions for his team in the middle of the park and is a skilled ball-tackler.

Barcelona are looking for a midfielder who can do the dirty work in the midfield while also helping the team in creating attacks, just like how Sergio Busquets used to operate.

Aston Villa midfielder can shine at Barcelona

Along with clearing the danger and helping in building up plays, Luiz can score and create goals as well.

The Brazilian midfielder scored nine goals and provided five assists in the Premier League last season.

The 26-year-old has developed into a complete midfielder and the presence of world class players around him can take his game to the next level.

The La Liga club’s interest in Luiz makes complete sense as they are ready to support new manager Hansi Flick in the transfer window.