Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has attracted the attention of Bayern Munich.

His agent recently held meetings with a number of elite European teams.

Despite Man United’s difficulties, Fernandes is a well-liked player at Old Trafford, but his future is now in question following a recent rumour suggesting that he might make an unexpected move in the summer.

In a very difficult and extremely erratic season for Man United, Fernandes was one of the few positives.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reaffirmed that the Portugal international wants to stay at Man United.

Erik ten Hag, the United manager, views Fernandes as a key player, and the Portuguese has rewarded the Dutchman with 15 goals since being named club captain last summer.

However, according to Stretty News, new Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has identified Fernandes as one of his top transfer targets for this summer.

The new Bayern manager is aiming to take the Bundesliga giants back to the top of German football.

After losing the league and cup to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, Kompany is preparing for next season by searching the best options available for Bayern.

Fernandes has a contract at Man United that runs until 2026 so Man United are in a stronger position to keep the player.

The Red Devils would not want to lose their most consistent player, who has inspired the club in difficult situations.

Ten Hag or whoever becomes the new manager of the club would be hoping to have Fernandes lead the team next season.

His goal scoring ability and creativity is a huge asset for Man United.

Man United will be busy in the summer transfer window

The assist he provided in the FA Cup final against Manchester City for Kobbie Mainoo shows his awareness and ability to create chances that few other midfielders in the league can match.

Manchester Evening News have reported that only four players are safe at Old Trafford this summer; Andre Onana, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

All others could be sold if an acceptable offer comes for them and Bayern would be hoping to make an offer that Man United cannot refuse.