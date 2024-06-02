Jude Bellingham believes the imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe will take Real Madrid to another level.

Madrid won their 15th European title on Saturday night as they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley to lift the Champions League.

Late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior gave Madrid victory despite Dortmund having them on the ropes in the first half and creating several very good chances.

The Wembley success caps off a brilliant season for Los Blancos, in which they also won the La Liga title.

Bellingham: Mbappe will us to another level

For Bellingham it’s been a superb debut season following his big money move from Dortmund last summer.

The 20-year-old has fitted seamlessly into life at the Santiago Bernabeu, taking everything in his stride as he scored 23 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions.

Speaking after the final Bellingham was asked how he felt about the imminent arrival of Mbappe with the England international saying he feels it will take Madrid to the next level.

“It would be amazing, a player like him, you see tonight, the only little thing we were missing was that clinical nine,” he told TNT Sports.

“And if he was to come, and give us that, we’d be in a really great place and he’d take us to another level.”

The thought of Real Madrid adding Mbappe to their ranks is frightening given how good they are already and the talent they possess in their squad.

The Frenchman’s arrival is expected to be confirmed soon and Mbappe was spotted signing a Real Madrid shirt whilst on international duty with France earlier this week.

Before Bellingham and Mbappe can think about being team-mates there’s the small matter of the Euros this summer, with both men set to play a key role for their nations as they aim for international success.