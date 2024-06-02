Brighton & Hove Albion are weighing the possibility of rehiring Graham Potter for a second spell as head coach, per The Athletic.

Potter, who previously transformed the club’s fortunes, has reemerged as a candidate amid the club’s search for a new leader. Whether Potter will return to the Amex Stadium remains uncertain, but the club’s contemplation of his comeback highlights his successful first tenure.

During his 40-month stint, Potter garnered acclaim for steering Brighton from a team perennially threatened by relegation to a top-half Premier League side.

Captain Lewis Dunk lauded Potter’s “incredible job,” emphasising the manager’s role in elevating the team to a ninth-place finish in the 2021/22 season.

Under Potter, Brighton not only improved their league position but also developed a reputation for playing an attractive, progressive style of football. This period included memorable victories, such as defeating Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season, which saw Brighton sit fourth in the table six games into the season.

Potter’s departure to Chelsea in September 2022 left a significant void. Brighton quickly appointed Roberto De Zerbi, who built upon Potter’s foundation and led the team to an unprecedented sixth-place finish and a first-ever qualification for European competition.

However, De Zerbi’s exit in May, triggered by disagreements over the club’s player recruitment policy, has left Brighton in search of a new head coach once again.

Brighton & Hove Albion still searching for a new manager

The current vacancy has led Brighton to consider various candidates meticulously. The club has been thorough in its approach, mindful of the need for a well-suited replacement.

Among the potential candidates, Steve Cooper has emerged as a leading contender. Cooper, who has been without a club since his departure from Nottingham Forest in December, is eager to continue his Premier League career and could find Brighton an ideal fit.

Initially, Brighton expressed interest in Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna. However, McKenna’s recent contract extension with Ipswich, committing him to the club until 2028, has ruled him out of the running.

Potter’s potential return is intriguing for both the club and its supporters. His familiarity with the club’s ethos and players could facilitate a smoother transition, should he be reappointed.