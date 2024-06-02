Carlo Ancelotti, the esteemed head coach of Real Madrid, attributed the club’s record 15th Champions League title to their unwavering winning mentality.

Despite facing a significant scare against Borussia Dortmund, Ancelotti highlighted the tactical adjustments and mental fortitude that propelled his team to victory.

In the final held at Wembley, Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund with goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. However, the journey to lifting the trophy was far from smooth.

Real Madrid, traditionally dominant in such fixtures, found themselves on the back foot for considerable periods, with Dortmund’s wasteful finishing providing the Spanish giants a lifeline.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid’s struggles against Borussia Dortmund

Reflecting on the match, Ancelotti revealed that his team struggled in the first half, particularly with maintaining possession in the opponent’s half. “We lost many balls when arriving in the opponent’s half and we thought that changing the system would be better for us, and to concentrate a few more players in midfield,” Ancelotti explained to Movistar.

The tactical reshuffle saw Federico Valverde initially positioned on the right wing. However, as the game progressed, Rodrygo took over that role, allowing Valverde to join forces with Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos in midfield. “We started with Valverde on the right but then Rodrygo played there and when we brought Valverde back to join Camavinga and Kroos, I think it was better for us in the second half,” Ancelotti added.

Ancelotti admits he “scolded” Vinicius Jr at half-time as Los Blancos found it difficult in the first half

A significant part of Ancelotti’s halftime team talk involved addressing individual performances. In an interview with Movistar, Ancelotti recounted how he had to scold Vinícius Jr. during the interval. “I scolded him a little because I think that in the first half we were a little lazy and we had losses [of possession] that we normally haven’t had,” Ancelotti admitted, as cited by The Metro.

This direct approach paid dividends. Vinicius Jr., revitalised in the second half, not only scored but also showcased greater discipline and urgency in his play.

Ancelotti’s decision to call out his players and make necessary tactical tweaks underlines his experience and ability to inspire his team under pressure. And it’s clear to see why he has five UEFA Champions League titles to his name, the most by any manager in history.