Chelsea are eyeing a summer move for Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles according to reports.

The Blues have agreed a deal with Leicester City to appoint Enzo Maresca as their next manager, with the Italian set to sign a five year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have yet to officially announce the appointment of Maresca but that hasn’t stopped them pressing ahead with their transfer activity, and they have already agreed a deal to sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham.

Chelsea eye La Liga goalkeeper

It’s set to be a busy summer in west London and reports have indicated Chelsea are looking to sign a goalkeeper, left back, centre back and striker as the club look to back Maresca in the transfer window.

Having signed two goalkeepers in Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez last summer, the Blues have been strongly linked with signing a new goalkeeper to suit Maresca’s style of play.

Chelsea have already been linked with Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili and Villareal’s Filip Jorgensen, with reports now linking the Blues to a third La Liga goalkeeper.

The Mirror report Chelsea are eyeing a move for Las Palmas shot-stopper Valles as Maresca wants a ball playing keeper next season.

The 26-year-old kept nine clean sheets in 37 La Liga appearances, and is out of contract in 2025.

The report adds Las Palmas are ready to sell after turning down a bid of £17m from Nottingham Forest in January, with Wolves and Real Betis also interested.

Arsenal have reportedly scouted Valles as they prepare to look for a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who is expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

If Valles or another goalkeeper were to arrive at Stamford Bridge it means one of Sanchez or Petrovic will have to leave to make room, and considering the Serbia international impressed in his first season, it would appear the former Brighton man is the most likely candidate to move on.