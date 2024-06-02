Chelsea hope to repeat Mudryk episode by signing another top Arsenal target

Chelsea are in the market for a new striker this summer and they could ruin Arsenal’s transfer plans.

The Blues have genuine interest in the services of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and they are in the conversation to sign the attacker, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

While speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist revealed Chelsea’s intention to make a move for the Slovenian attacker.

With 18 goals in all competitions this season, the 21-year-old has had an outstanding campaign.

His ability to finish from a variety of positions on the field is what makes him stand out.

The striker is being chased by Arsenal as they look for a new striker in the transfer market and a report from The Mirror has claimed that he has given his approval of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, that has still not stopped Chelsea from chasing the talented young striker.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“Chelsea, I expect to be seriously in the Sesko conversation as well. And then PSG are going to have to decide whether or not they want to try for a Sesko player or a profile of his nature, whether they want to put a lot of their saved Mbappe money towards Victor Osimhen, or whether they want to enter the conversation for Rafael Leao.

“And this is what makes it so unpredictable, but also exciting heading into the window. There’s a lot of crossover in targets between many, many top clubs, because Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all looking for a similar kind of profile. And PSG have got a lot of money to spend because Kylian Mbappe has gone to Real Madrid.”

If PSG enter the race to sign the RB Leipzig attacker, it could get difficult for the Premier League clubs to lure him to England.

Chelsea need a new striker this summer

Sesko, who is 6’5′′, is a powerful presence on the field because he possesses both remarkable agility and physical strength.

He is exactly the kind of player the Blues are looking for ahead of the summer transfer window.

Because of his possession-based style of play, Sesko compliments Enzo Maresca’s tactical style well, which is huge advantage for the Blues as they enter a new era after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.