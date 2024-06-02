Manchester City are keen to tie Kevin De Bruyne down to a new deal according to reports, with the Belgian’s current contract set to expire in 2025.

De Bruyne joined City in 2015 from German side Wolfsburg and has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League amongst many other trophies during his time at the Etihad.

The Belgium international turns 33 at the end of the month and is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

City want to extend De Bruyne’s contract

The 32-year-old missed the first half of the season with a hamstring injury, but returned to action in January, playing a key role for City as they became the first team in history to win four Premier League titles in a row.

De Bruyne scored six goals and provided 18 assists from 26 appearances in all competitions, but with just a year left on his contract he’s at a crossroads in his City career.

Football Insider report that City will now accelerate contract talks with De Bruyne, and claim Pep Guardiola’s side are doing “everything they can” to get the Belgian to extend his contract.

De Bruyne is believed to be the highest earner at City with his wages reported to be £400,000 per week.

The former Chelsea man is said to still want to play in a top league and compete for the biggest trophies, and it’s believed a move to Saudi Arabia doesn’t appeal to De Bruyne, even though Saudi champions Al-Hilal reportedly see him as their dream signing and will try and convince him to join.

Guardiola has reiterated his desire for one of his star men to stay at the club, but said players have the right to consider their futures carefully.

City have been linked with a big money move for West Ham star Lucas Paqueta but that appears to be on hold due to the Brazilian being hit with four charges of spot fixing by the FA.