Club could be forced to sell £30m goal machine to Crystal Palace

The Mirror reports that if Crystal Palace loses Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze this summer, they may try to recruit £30 million-rated Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.

After Leeds failed to get promoted to the Premier League, a number of their players have been linked with a move away from the club.

Summerville is attracting the most interest from Premier League clubs with Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all reportedly eyeing a move for the Dutch attacker.

In case Eze and Olise leave Selhurst Park after their impressive season for the Eagles, Palace would target a move for the Leeds United player.

Top teams have expressed a great deal of interest in Eagles talents Olise and Eze, who each have release clauses worth about £60 million.

Losing their star players would give Palace the opportunity to move for Summerville, who scored 20 goals in the Championship last season for Leeds United.

In order to deal with financial concerns at the club, the Whites are expected to sell players this summer.

Their defeat against Southampton in the play-off final comes with huge financial ramifications.

The Dutchman would feel the need to move away from Elland Road in order to aid the growth of his career.

Summerville would be a fine addition to Crystal Palace

He showed last season that he is good enough to play in the Premier League after winning the Championship Player of the season award.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner would love the opportunity to have Summerville in his team next season.

The Dutchman is a proven goal scorer and his goal creating ability cannot be ignored, with the player registering nine assists in the Championship last season.