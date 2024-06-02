Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has admitted he is ‘very happy’ to be working with Jadon Sancho but isn’t sure where the forward’s future lies beyond this summer.

Sancho left Dortmund for Manchester United in 2021 but after struggling for consistency at Old Trafford and a public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, he returned to Signal Iduna Park on loan in January.

The 24-year-old has looked revitalised back in Germany, hitting three goals and three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions and playing a key role in helping Dortmund reach the Champions League final — eventually losing 2-0 to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Terzic addresses Sancho future

There is now plenty of speculation regarding Sancho’s next steps. With his loan concluded, the England international will return to Old Trafford but, naturally, there is a real desire from Borussia Dortmund to keep him at the club next season.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat at Wembley, Terzic admitted he is ‘very happy’ to be working with Sancho but on the forward’s future, he could only predict further showpiece Champions League finals.

“I didn’t speak about the future because we’ve been speaking about the present. I am really happy that he is with us. Playing in a final in his hometown, it’s a very special moment for him,” said Terzic (via Get Football News Germany).

“You can feel the joy he receives and brings into the dressing room. I am very happy to work with Jadon. We don’t know yet what the future will bring. But for sure, it’s going to bring him another Champions League final.”

Earlier in May, Sancho himself insisted he was focusing purely on ‘the present’.

“I came [to Dortmund] at 17, they gave me the opportunity to play and I am delighted to be welcomed back and I am focused on the present right now,” he said following Dortmund’s Champions League semi-final second-leg win over PSG (via the Standard).

But now, with the club season finished and Sancho failing to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championships, this is sure to be one of the transfer sagas of the summer.