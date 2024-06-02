Edin Terzic backs Chelsea star after unfortunate error

The Borussia Dortmund manager backed Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen after his mistake during the Champions League final on Saturday.

After an incredible run in Europe’s premier competition, the Bundesliga club had their Champions League dream crushed in disappointing yet admirable fashion against Real Madrid on Saturday night.

From the referee’s first whistle, Dortmund started the game with relentless intensity as they launched wave after wave of attacks on Thibaut Courtois goal.

They created chance after chance in the opening 45 minutes but lacked the composure to make them count as both teams went into the break level.

The longer the game went on the more the momentum shifted as the Spanish giants grabbed more of a foothold in the contest and made Dortmund pay as Dani Carvajal headed home from a corner to finally break the deadlock.

Madrid then doubled their advantage minutes later when a mistake at the back from Maatsen gave the ball straight to Jude Bellingham who played through Vinicius Jr. for an easy finish.

Speaking after the game, Dortmund manager Edin Terzic backed the Chelsea loanee despite his unfortunate error.

‘No hard feelings whatsoever about Ian because they did similar situations in the first half but we didn’t show the efficiency to score.’ He told TNT Sport.

‘I’m quite sure that Ian is going to learn from that night and he’s going to have a bright future.’