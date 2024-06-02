England boss Gareth Southgate has advised Jude Bellingham to ‘clear his head’ following his Champions League triumph.

Bellingham provided an assist for Vinicius Jr as Real Madrid beat former his club Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley in Saturday’s final — Los Blancos’ record 15th all-time Champions League title and sixth in 11 years.

That rounds off what has been a stunning debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu for Bellingham, who bagged 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions, also picking up a La Liga winners’ medal.

But now, attention turns to international matters, with Bellingham set to play a key role for England at this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Southgate advises Bellingham following UCL final

Having gone all the way to the end of the club season, Bellingham is in need of a break.

The 20-year-old won’t feature in England’s friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James’ Park on Monday night. However, he is expected to take part in their final warm-up match against Iceland at Wembley next Friday before the Three Lions jet off to Germany.

But first, of course, Southgate is hoping Bellingham enjoys some much-needed downtime.

“Have time with his family, clear his head. I’d rather not know. It’s about psychological fitness. It’s heavy, you have to be with the group as quickly as possible,” Southgate responded when asked by reporters what he wants Bellingham to do in the coming week (via Sky Sports).

“With Jude, he’s played right to the end. He’s super professional, so he’s going to physically tick over but we need to see him before next Saturday.”

Southgate was also keen to praise Bellingham for his Champions League achievement, alongside that of fellow Englishmen Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who reached the final with Dortmund.

“It’s an incredible year for him,” said Southgate. “Delighted for him to win last night. Jadon [Sancho] was playing on the other side, same with Jamie [Bynoe-Gittens]. We didn’t have favourites as such as we had players on both sides but to cap that season with winning the Champions League, it’s a phenomenal year and I’m delighted for him.

“His family have to take credit for that. The way he is authentic in interviews, that’s how he is. The way he reacts with staff and players, he has the humility and understanding. He had to earn the respect of people like Modric and Kroos, he went on to attack that challenge.”