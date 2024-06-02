Erik ten Hag outlines Man United transfer plans ahead of a busy summer

Manchester United need a number of new additions to their squad in the summer.

After the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe earlier this year, the Red Devils are expected to make changes on and off the pitch in order to restore their former glory.

An eighth placed finish in the Premier League will have it consequences, despite the fact that the club ended up winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Players will be sold and some will be signed to replace the inconsistent performers.

Defender Raphael Varane is heading out of the club along with striker Anthony Martial.

The Premier League giants are expected to sign replacements for both of them. Along with replacements for them, the club will look to sign a new central midfielder.

Casemiro faces an uncertain future at the club while Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen do not have long term futures at the club.

Ten Hag discussed Man United’s transfer plans ahead of what could be a busy summer transfer window for the FA Cup winners.

“We need to get a striker in to work alongside Rasmus Hojlund. I also hope we manage to get another central midfielder and also a replacement for Varane,” The Mirror quotes Ten Hag.

“Then I think things will look very good for next season – with the caveat that the players are fit and stay fit. Then you can start playing towards the top four with such an eleven. That gives me hope and is also realistic in my eyes.”

The Red Devils need quality and depth in their squad and they would hope to avoid the injury crisis they suffered last season.

Missing key players at crucial moments of the season cost Ten Hag a lot of points and the club is determined to address that issue.

Erik ten Hag has no guarantee of a future at Man United

The Dutch manager is making plans for the future, however, his job at the club is still not safe.

A decision will soon be taken on the future of the Man United manager after a detailed review of his performance since arriving from Ajax.

In order to challenge for trophies again, the Red Devils need an injection of new players to the squad and a striker, midfielder and a defender is their priority.