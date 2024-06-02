Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly a transfer target for Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with formal approaches possibly set to come soon.

The Portugal international has been an important player for Man Utd and it seems he could now be in line for some tempting offers to leave after what has been a hugely challenging and frustrating spell at Old Trafford.

According to A Bola, both Barca and Bayern have been in contact over signing Fernandes, and they could soon try more formal approaches for the 29-year-old.

United fans will no doubt hope this doesn’t go anywhere meaningful, with Fernandes surely too important for the club to lose if they are to have any hope of rebuilding and reviving their fortunes under their new owners.

Fernandes transfer exit would be a huge blow for Manchester United project

Fernandes may well feel he has to leave MUFC to win major trophies, but the Red Devils surely have to do everything they can to prevent him taking up the option to move to somewhere like Barca or Bayern.

Those clubs will be able to offer Fernandes the chance to play in the Champions League next season, but United need to be able to convince him that he can enjoy success where he is.

Erik ten Hag’s future as manager may be in some doubt at the moment, but he did manage to win the FA Cup last month, as well as the Carabao Cup the season before, so perhaps there is some hope that this project can move in a more positive direction soon.

Fernandes will need better players around him, though, so it may be a busy summer for United in the transfer market trying to show the former Sporting Lisbon man how serious they are.

If he does move on, it’s very hard to imagine who could replace him, as so few of the club’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson signings have been as successful as this one.