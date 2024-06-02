In the summer of 2021, Jadon Sancho’s high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United for a substantial £73 million fee was met with great anticipation.

The young English winger, known for his dazzling footwork and creative flair, was expected to elevate United’s attack to new heights. However, nearly three years on, the deal has yet to deliver the rich rewards that both Sancho and the club had hoped for.

Sancho’s time at Manchester United has been tumultuous. Under the management of Erik ten Hag, the Dutchman known for his disciplined approach, Sancho found himself increasingly marginalised.

The breaking point came when a row over a social media post led to a public fallout. Sancho’s refusal to apologise or back down resulted in his exclusion from the first team. This strained relationship has made it clear that Sancho’s future at United is uncertain as long as Ten Hag remains in charge.

Despite this, Ten Hag has made his stance clear: United are pleased to see Sancho performing well during his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. The logic is simple – a successful loan spell keeps Sancho’s market value high, something United can leverage in future negotiations.

Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United career is uncertain

In a twist that adds another layer of complexity to the situation, Sancho is reportedly prepared to return to Manchester United only if Erik ten Hag leaves the club this summer, per The Mirror.

This conditional return highlights the deep rift between player and manager, and suggests that resolution is contingent on significant changes within the club’s. management structure.

Speaking to Get Football News Germany after the UEFA Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said:

“I didn’t speak about the future because we’ve been speaking about the present. I am really happy that he is with us. Playing in a final in his hometown, it’s a very special moment for him,” said Terzic.

“You can feel the joy he receives and brings into the dressing room. I am very happy to work with Jadon. We don’t know yet what the future will bring. But for sure, it’s going to bring him another Champions League final.”

During his loan spell, Sancho has bagged three goals and three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.