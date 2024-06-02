Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool will have a smoother transition than Arsenal and Manchester United after the departure of their manager.

After nine years at the club, Jurgen Klopp has left Anfield as he intends to take a complete break from football and the intensity of the Premier League.

Feynerood manager Arne Slot has stepped in as the man to replace the German manager with many fans hoping that he can replicate some of the magic that has been present over the past decade.

After the departure of a long-term manager, clubs have always found it difficult to stabilise themselves and not dip in form.

The biggest examples of this have been Arsene Wenger leaving Arsenal and Sir Alex Ferguson departing Manchester United, with the latter still struggling to regain that ground while the Gunners are only just challenging for major silverware again.

Speaking to the Metro, former Reds defender Carragher stated that he doesn’t believe that Liverpool will suffer that same faith.

‘I expect us to be competitive, as long as we have a good summer transfer window. We have people behind the scenes.’ He said.

‘I don’t think they had that structure at Man United when Ferguson left. It was the same with Wenger.’

Slot will no doubt be inheriting a strong side that has a solid foundation as well as a good mix of youth and experience that will be expected to challenge for the Premier League title again next season.