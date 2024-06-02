Jose Mourinho gives honest Chelsea prediction ahead of next season

The Portuguese manager gave his thoughts on the current state of Chelsea and gave his honest prediction of what lies ahead after their latest managerial news.

Despite a strong finish to the end of their campaign which saw them win their last five Premier League fixtures in impressive fashion, the club decided to still part ways with Argentine manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

It was then announced earlier this week that Leicester City boss, Enzo Maresca, would be making the switch to the London club as they look to find some stability.

The Blues end of season push was enough to secure them Europa League football next season, a positive but still far below the expectations put on the side last August.

Speaking after the Champions League final on Saturday night, former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho gave his honest thoughts on the club’s trajectory and made a direct comparison with rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

‘They look [to have] stability, they are investing more, amazing club, amazing facilities, such a beautiful stadium, you can feel it.’ He told TNT Sport while discussing Spurs.

‘Chelsea… I really don’t know.’

After achieving promotion back to the Premier League with the Foxes, Maresca has his work cut out for him at Stamford Bridge with the Chelsea fans growing more and more impatient with the ownership.