The Borussia Dortmund manager has congratulated Jude Bellingham after he lifted his first-ever Champions League trophy with Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants secured their 15th Champions League on Saturday night, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

In typical fashion, the German side had an incredible turnout from their fans who travelled in droves to emphatically support their side in England.

This incredible atmosphere seemed to have the desired effect on their side as they started quickly and launched attack after attack on Thibaut Courtois’s goal.

But despite their fearless assaults, they were unable to break the deadlock, squandering chance after chance.

Real Madrid punished them in the second half with two quick goals, first a header from Dani Carvajal before a composed finish from Vinicius Jr.

The game finished 2-0 as a triumphant Real Madrid continued their relentless dominance of European football.

Borussia Dortmund manager, Edin Terzic, praised his opponents and highlighted the performance of former player Bellingham.

“When he left us, I said the same thing that I said to Erling Haaland, that I was proud to be his manager.” He told TNT Sports.

“It’s a very proud moment for him. Congratulations to him and the whole family.”