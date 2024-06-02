Kai Havertz reveals how he deals with criticism after Arsenal move

Kai Havertz has opened up on how he can now handle criticism and his new position change after making the move across London to Arsenal.

The German forward was considered one of the best young prospects in Europe when he completed his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea for an astronomical fee.

But after a positive start to life at Stamford Bridge, Havertz’s form dropped as he struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

Realising his obvious potential, Mikel Arteta made the controversial decision to bring him to the Emirates Stadium where he has gradually proved the doubters wrong.

The 24-year-old was initially deployed in the left eight position but struggled to adapt to his new responsibilities with the fanbase growing impatient.

An injury to Gabriel Jesus forced the Spanish boss to play Havertz as a number nine with the German coming to life at the turn of the year.

Speaking to German outlet Welt am Sonntag via Goal, Havertz stated that he is now a number nine and explained how he deals with criticism.

“I clearly see myself as a number 9.” He said.

“Then you are devastated and exhausted because there is ridicule and criticism. But I can now deal with it very well and try to live my life as normally as possible.”

