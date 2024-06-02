Liverpool and Arsenal keeping tabs on 18-year-old Championship prodigy

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to Give Me Sport, clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping tabs on him but the 18-year-old wants to continue at Leeds for now. The report states that a summer exit cannot be ruled out because Leeds need to raise funds.

The Whites failed to secure promotion to the Premier League this season and they will have to deal with the financial impact of that. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to sell the 18-year-old midfielder during the summer window.

Gray is highly rated in England and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He has the potential to play for the biggest clubs in the country and he could be a quality long-term investment for Liverpool and Arsenal.

Both clubs have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid star admits some teammates ‘don’t even celebrate’ Champions League wins anymore
West Ham only £8.5m away from completing deal for winger
Carlo Ancelotti given glowing praise by legendary Italian coach following fifth Champions League win
Leeds are likely to be forced to sell Archie Gray

Liverpool and Arsenal fancy Archie Gray

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 18-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. He has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can convince the player to join them.

The midfielder must seek gametime assurances before making a move in the summer and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to offer him ample first-team action. Similarly, Arsenal could use more depth in the midfield as well and the 18-year-old seems like an exciting prospect. However, they might struggle to offer him regular game time.

It will be interesting to see if the two English clubs decide to test Leeds’ resolve with an offer this summer.

More Stories Archie Gray

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.