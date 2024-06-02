Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to Give Me Sport, clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping tabs on him but the 18-year-old wants to continue at Leeds for now. The report states that a summer exit cannot be ruled out because Leeds need to raise funds.

The Whites failed to secure promotion to the Premier League this season and they will have to deal with the financial impact of that. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to sell the 18-year-old midfielder during the summer window.

Gray is highly rated in England and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He has the potential to play for the biggest clubs in the country and he could be a quality long-term investment for Liverpool and Arsenal.

Both clubs have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.

Liverpool and Arsenal fancy Archie Gray

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 18-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. He has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can convince the player to join them.

The midfielder must seek gametime assurances before making a move in the summer and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to offer him ample first-team action. Similarly, Arsenal could use more depth in the midfield as well and the 18-year-old seems like an exciting prospect. However, they might struggle to offer him regular game time.

It will be interesting to see if the two English clubs decide to test Leeds’ resolve with an offer this summer.